PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: This three bedroom detached house could be yours for just over £155, 000

Situated in the popular area of Albert Street, Swinton, this well-appointed and presented three bedroom detached family home is a must see.

Viewing comes highly recommended to fully appreciate everything that this property has to offer, including entrance lobby, lounge, kitchen, bathroom, three bedrooms, a garage and gardens to the front and rear. The home also includes gas fired central heating via a combination boiler and double glazing.

Albert Road, Swinton.

A key feature sure to be popular with house hunters is the lounge, which comes with a feature fireplace incorporating an electric blue flame effect fire and hearth fire surround.

The kitchen comes with all the modern appliances including a swan neck mixer tap, five ring gas hob with extractor canopy over, built in double oven with complimentary tiling to splash back height. The modern family bathroom has a contemporary matching three piece suite in white. The property is conveniently placed for shopping amenities, schools, bus services and within close access to the Dearne Valley Parkway.

Offers in region of £155, 950.

Contact Merryweathers on 01709 590472.

Kitchen at Albert Road, Swinton.