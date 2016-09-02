Peppa Pig’s Surprise! The Lyceum

TV favourite Peppa Pig is bringing all her family and friends to the Lyceum Theatre in her brand new stage show Peppa Pig’s Surprise! from next Friday 9 – Saturday 10 September.

It’s a lovely day and Peppa is playing outside with her friends. Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have got a surprise for her and her younger brother George but no matter how hard they try, they cannot guess what it is.

Enjoy interactive fun, games and, of course, surprises in this charming and colourful new show with sing-a-long songs and life-size puppets.

Peppa Pig’s Surprise! promises to be the perfect theatre show for all pre-school children aged 3 years and over.

Peppa Pig’s Surprise! is at the Lyceum Theatre from Friday 9 – Saturday 10 September. Tickets are priced £15/£17. (family tickets and concessions available). Box Office tel.0114 249 6000 or by visiting Sheffield Theatres a transaction fee of £1.50 (£1 online) applies to all bookings made at the box office, excluding cash.