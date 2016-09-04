Hollywood star to appear at Sheffield lecture theatre

Hollywood actor Greg Sestero is hosting a live reading from his acclaimed book The Disaster Artist at Sheffield Hallam University on Friday, September 30.

His book, a memoir about his time as an actor in Hollywood, has just been adapted into a film by actor James Franco. He will appear at the Charles Street Lecture Theatre from 7pm. For tickets visit www.picatic.com

