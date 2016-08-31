Here are three family-friendly walks to sign up for in the Sheffield Walking Festival

The Heeley City Farm Family Walk on 17 September is an easy 3 miles including a tour of the farm

There will be 28 organised walks over nine days during the Sheffield Walking Festival from September 10 - 18.

Three have a difficulty rating of 1/4. Each walk has limited tickets so sign up soon.

