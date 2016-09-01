Funeralcare colleagues hit the heights in charity trek

Determined Funeralcare colleagues from Edlington, Doncaster and Greasbrough have raised hundreds of pounds for charity by scaling the highest mountain in Wales.

The kindhearted team raised £600 for the British Red Cross, after climbing Mount Snowdon, as part of a fundraising campaign to combat loneliness and social isolation.

Melanie Rowland from Edlington, Jacqui Clifford from Doncaster and Karen Sansom from Greasbrough, were complete novices when it came to climbing, but were determined to do something which would challenge them physically and mentally, as well as raise funds for a worthy cause.

The trek took the team just over six hours, and once completed, they treated themselves to a picnic at the summit.

Their activity forms part of a wider effort by the Co-op to raise money in order to help tackle loneliness and social isolation across the UK, in partnership with British Red Cross. Since the Co-op first partnered with the charity in 2015, the campaign has so far achieved over £2million.

Funeral arranger from Greasbrough Co-op Funeralcare, Karen Sansom, said: “We completed a few practice walks and went to the gym in preparation for this challenge, but we felt that this activity played to our strengths for working as a team the most.

“It was such a fantastic way of fundraising for a worthwhile cause. The whole atmosphere and spirit of the event was so inspiring as well as good fun, and we hope that these funds help to give much-needed support to people who feel isolated throughout the UK.”

Senior community fundraiser for the British Red Cross, Tracey Crich, added: “We’d like to thank the ladies from Co-op Funeralcare for their fantastic fundraising efforts; climbing a mountain is certainly an unusual and strenuous way of raising money, but it will all go towards some very deserving people.”