A Doncaster woman will begin her quest to win TV's Great British Bake Off tonight.

Former school headteacher Val Stones, 66, is among 12 contestants bidding to be crowned champion baker on the smash-hit BBC TV series which returns to BBC1 tonight.

The former primary school head is originally from Conisbrough but now lives with husband Ian near Yeovil.

Although little is known about the contestants at this stage, the BBC has revealed that Mrs Stones began baking as a teenager.

A biography said: "Aged 15 she took over the family baking and has stayed at the helm of the kitchen now for over 60 years.

"She says her style is traditional and she can make the classics with her eyes closed, but she also enjoys searching the internet, finding new recipes."

Now semi-retired, she still works two days a week as a substitute teacher.

A show spokesman said: "She loves incorporating baking into her teaching so that the children can grow up with as much passion for it as she did. In her spare time Val loves to exercise and can often be found doing aerobics in her kitchen whilst she waits for her jam to boil or her bread to prove."

Val will have to impress notoriously difficult to please judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood as well as hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc when the series returns tonight from 8pm.