Doncaster Great British Bake Off contestant scrapes through second show

Doncaster Great British Bake Off star Val Stones has narrowly scraped through to the third week of the hit BBC baking show.

The retired teacher from Conisbrough, who has divided the nation with her kitchen antics, was facing the axe in last night's biscuit making challenge but survived to face next week's bread making challenge.

Val, 66, who now lives in Somerton, Yeovil has won fans for her eccentric behaviour in front of judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry, while others have complained about her singing and dancing and cookery mishaps.

She was in the final two but was saved from the chop to make it to next week's show.

Louise Williams was the contestant given the push in the BBC1 programme which aired last night.