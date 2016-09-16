Doncaster Diva Lesley Garrett in fundraising show

The authentic sound of Yorkshire came to historic Wentworth Woodhouse as Doncaster diva Lesley Garrett was joined by Deepcar Brass Band for a special evening in support of dementia charity Lost Chord.

International opera star Lesley is a patron of the charity that provides interactive musical experiences for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally.

And she headed back to her musical roots as she entertained guests at a drinks reception and four-course dinner in the imposing surroundings of the Marble Hall of the celebrated South Yorkshire stately home.

Joining Lesley and Deepcar Brass Band were three of Lost Chord’s regular professional musicians, international flautist Clare Langhan and soprano Natalie Montakhab, with piano accompaniment by Anna Tilbrook, who is working with Lesley throughout her forthcoming tours.

And adding a special flourish to the evening, magician Bruno Maciocia entertained guests, including Mayor of Rotherham Councillor Lyndsay Pitchley, at their tables throughout the evening.

“Once again, Lesley and all our musicians provided a sumptuous evening’s entertainment against the truly stunning and beautiful backdrop of the Marble Hall at Wentworth Woodhouse,” said Lost Chord chief executive Helena Muller.

She added: “We are eternally grateful to Lesley for selflessly giving up her time at great expense.

“I would like to thank everybody, including the catering staff and photographer Brian Whitehead, for helping to make this occasion a truly memorable evening, as well as Deepcar Brass Band for their super performance and for stepping in at the last minute.

“Every year Lesley gives a spectacular performance and this was no exception, which, supported by all our musicians, exceeded all expectations.”