Doncaster baker Val 7-1 to win Great British Bake Off as second show airs tonight

Doncaster baker Val Stones is a 7-1 shot to win this year's Great British Bake Off as she prepares for her second cookery showdown tonight.

The 66-year-old former primary school headteacher survived last week's opening of the BBC1 show, despite a series of baking blunders and mishaps.

But that only seems to have endeared her to the public and bookmaking giants William Hill have given her odds of 7-1 of winning this year's smash hit programme.

Kate has been named the series favourite at 4-1.

Tonight's episode, which will be screened on BBC1 at 8pm, sees the contestants tackling biscuit making under the watchful eye of judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood.

More than 10 million people tuned in to see the opening episode - a record opener for the show.

Val, who now lives in Yeovil, is among 12 contestants hoping to triumph in this year's series, the seventh in the show's run.