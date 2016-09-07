Children’s author Julian Clary set to launch Doncaster book awards

Comedian and children’s author Julian Clary will be the star attraction at this year’s Doncaster Book Awards.

The hunt for the winner launches on October 5 at The Dome and Julian will be there to promote his new book ‘The Bolds on Holiday’, the third instalment in his Bolds series of novels.

He will be speaking at around 1pm alongside his illustrator, David Roberts, talking about his new-found direction in children’s literature

He said: “Making children laugh is a whole new thing for me. It’s lovely. No child pretends to laugh, it’s very genuine.”

“I guess because I enjoy writing them so much that somehow comes across.”

The book does not come out until February so children at the Dome will be getting an exclusive sneak preview of the hotly-awaited title.

Director of the Doncaster Book Awards Lesley Hurworth, aged 41, said she was ‘very excited’ about the guest of honour and she expects over 1,000 children from all over the borough to attend.

She said: ”We are recognised as being at the forefront of children’s book awards because we are the only award that is completely child-centred, meaning the books picked and the judging are all done by the children.”

The lottery-funded company has enjoyed some well-known guests in recent years such as David Baddiel and Charlie Higson.

“There will be other activities, including a poetry slam for the children to get involved in,” said Miss Hurworth, who feels ‘very fortunate’ for the continuing support of the event by the National Lottery.

The Dome will open at 11am for a session with the poet A.F Harrold, and will end at 2.30pm.

The exact date of this year’s awards finale is still to be announced but it will take place sometime in April 2017.

Any schools interested in coming along to the launch should contact Lynne Coppendale for further details - lynnecoppendale@doncasterbookaward.net