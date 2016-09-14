Chelsea Flower Show heads to Doncaster

A little bit of the world famous Chelsea Flower Show has headed to Balby in Doncaster.

For one of the winning designs from the show has winged its way to St John’s Hospice, off Weston Road.

The gold medal winning design called “The Garden Bed”, which was designed by Stephen Welch, of the Welch Design, and Alison Doxey, an English Master Florist, picked the theme of a hospice bed. So after the show was over they split the design into four – donating a quarter to four hospices in the UK.

Gardeners and volunteers at the hospice ensured the donation of four trees and the12 containers of plants were transferred to the hospice garden safely.

Chris Smith, Community Fundraiser for the hospice, said: “What a fantastic donation. The trees and plants are all now transplanted into our hospice garden and look amazing. Our patients can enjoy them when they relax outside. It’s an unusual donation but we really appreciate it – as do our patients who are enjoying the new look.”

The hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH)

