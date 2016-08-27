Chance to learn how to grow your own veg at Sheffield courses

Community groups Grow Sheffield and Shipshape Health and Wellbeing are running a yearlong programme of free growing and harvesting courses.

They will show both novice and experienced gardeners how to grow their own fruit, vegetables and herbs. The ‘Seeds to Suppers’ growing course starts at Shipshape Health and Wellbeing Centre on Sharrow Lane on Monday, September 12, from 10am. The ‘Abundance’ training sessions are running every Thursday at the centre from 10am.

