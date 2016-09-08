Bookish duo’s novel idea for a show!

A new show in Barnsley Civic’s autumn season gives the audience the chance to help decide what happens on stage.

Kick-starting the theatre’s autumn season is Bookish.

It’s a show where the audience, decide which two books they want the show to be about. The performers are Northern Accent, consisting of Laura Mugridge and Tom Adams.

By going to The Civic website, audience members can vote for two out of the following five books that they’d like Laura and Tom to base the show on:

They are:

The Dairy Book of Family Cookery

Ginger My Story – The Autobiography of Ginger Rogers

Tales of The Unexpected – Roald Dahl

Remains Of The Day – Kazuo Ishiguro

How to Analyse People – Brian Masters

They’ve taken a fresh look at what those books inspire; so, depending which books prove the most popular, you might get a quiz about cheese, a song about body language or even a confession of a ballroom dancing career.

Bookish is described as a fun, witty and entertaining evening inspired by books, filled with live music, laughter, words and even a quiz.

Originally, the show was set to be at Barnsley Library but due to the library’s recent temporary closure the event will now take place on the Panorama at The Civic.

The theatre says that this will give the perfect excuse to sit back and relax on a beanbag to enjoy this remarkable show, supported by Arts Council England.

Also coming to The Civic this autumn are Le Navet Bete, who will be following that familiar yellow brick road in their rendition of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz!

Join Dorothy and Toto on their travels, meeting the usual suspects along the way – an unbelievably idiotic Scarecrow, a Tin Man straight from under the Iron Curtain and a Lion whose West End dreams seem just Over The Rainbow - as well as some characters you might not expect.

With the season starting off with fun for all the family, its hard to not forget about the miserable weather to come and get excited about what The Civic has to offer right up until Christmas!

Bookish is at The Civic on Saturday at 2pm.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is at The Civic on Thursday September 22 at 7pm.

Box office: visit Barnsley Theatre or call 01226 327000.

Over at Rotherham Civic, The Simon and Garfunkel Story celebrates 50 years since the duo’s huge hit, The Sound of Silence.

The show, transferring from the West End, arrives on Sunday, September 25. Box office: 01709 823621 or Rotherham Theatres