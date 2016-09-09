Award-winning Doncaster Youth Orchestra to perform at CAST

Doncaster’s award-winning Youth Jazz Orchestra (pictured) is set to deliver a blistering jazz music programme alongside the National Youth Jazz Orchestra of Great Britain.

The event takes place in Doncaster at the CAST performance venue in Waterdale, Sir Nigel Gresley Square, on Sunday September 18. To avoid disappointment book tickets by visiting www.castindoncaster.com or at the box office on 01302 303959.

