Rotherham Titans 22 Richmond 37: Titans still seek first win

Rotherham Titans are still searching for their first Championship victory of the season after going down 37-22 at home to Richmond.

There were pockets during the game where Rotherham looked dangerous, their driving maul and line out work in particular functioned well.

There were also period where their backs created fine opportunities, but effective defensive work from the visitors, coupled with poor execution, ultimately cost Titans the game.

Coach Andy Key said after the game: “We are massively disappointed. Collectively we need to be very disappointed in our overall performance and in our individual performance. I don’t mean to undermined Richmond in anything I say, because they’ve worked exceptionally hard to get themselves into a position where they know what they need to do to win the game and they’ve done that magnificently.

“They took their chances; I think unfortunately at times we gave them those chances through our mistakes or through our indiscipline and then every time they found themselves in our 22 they came away with points. We didn’t do that.

“When we were inside their 22 and even when they were down a man, a forward, we didn’t do that. I think we are making poor decisions.

“I understand why we probably kicked for goal, but we’d just proved in the corner they’d just binned somebody for going for a drive when there are 8 on the field. Now they’ve got 7 on the field and why we’ve not kicked for the corner and really had a crack at them I do not know.

“We did show snippets in the second half which showed we are more than capable, but 10 minutes here and there will never make a side that can look at his self and say it’s capable of going anywhere other than the bottom of the table and at the moment we are where we are because of our performances.”

* Titans: Thomas, Foley, Cheshire (Loizias 71), Barker, Henry, Millar, Davies (Vieira 22), Williams, Cole (Dolly 71), Shields, Louw (Boladau 52), Hodge, Peters, Calladine (capt.), Grange.

Titans tries: Williams, Foley, Thomas; goals: Millar (2C, P). Richmond tries: Jones 2, Davies; goals: Saysell, Kirby (4C, 3P). Att: 768.