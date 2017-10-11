Search

Revealed: Yorkshire's five happiest towns and cities... and the unhappiest

Which are Yorkshire's happiest towns? These pictures should give you a clue.
Which are Yorkshire's happiest towns? These pictures should give you a clue.

Property website Rightmove has revealed Yorkshire's most contented towns as part of its annual Happy at Home Index.

The survey takes into account factors such as neighbourliness, a sense of belonging, community activities and access to nature and green spaces. Harrogate made the national top five, coming in at fourth in a list it topped between 2013 and 2015. This year's winner was Leamington Spa, in Warwickshire.