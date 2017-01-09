New Doncaster boys' football team kicks off as Bessacarr U11s Greens get ball rolling

Bessacarr FC has welcomed a brand new side this season with the arrival of the U11s Greens team.

Formed over the summer, the team is playing in Development Pool D of the Doncaster and District Junior Sunday Football League and has already tasted success with some impressive victories in their first few games.

Manager Veera Singh has taken up the reins after U11s Reds manager Adam Spencer helped get the team off the ground.

"This is the first time some of the boys have ever played football as part of a team and they are gelling really quickly," said Veera.

"They were over the moon when they got their first win - a 7-0 victory over Thorne."

After a few early defeats, the team has rallied - and came from 3--1 down against South Kirkby Reds to secure a 5-3 win, their second in a row and since then have chalked up further successes.

Parents have already thrown themselves into kitting the boys out, with BFC hoodies and coats helping to make the boys look the part.

Water bottles and carriers have already been purchased and the team has set up a weekly kitty for parents to contribute to to help boost funds.

Last month, the team enjoying a team bonding karting trip and other events are planned.

The team is now on the lookout for sponsorship and anyone who can help should contact 07972091299.