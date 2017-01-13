Munster A v Doncaster Knights: ‘It’s going to be tough’, admits Cusack

Fly-half Declan Cusack knows better than most what Doncaster Knights will face in their return B&I Cup Pool 2 clash against Munster A tonight.

Cusack, who came off the bench in Saturday’s 28-12 defeat by the Irish side at Castle Park at the weekend and played a part in Sam Edgerley’s try, is a former Munster player.

“It’s going to be tough to go there and get a result and we’ve certainly had things to work on in training this week,” said Cusack, a member of the Munster A squad which reached the 2009-10 final.

“There were a couple of positives we can take from the game including the way we started, which was quite good, and had we taken our chances it could have changed the game.

“The middle 40 probably wasn’t that great and although we came back a little bit in the last 20 we played most of it in our own half.”

Munster top the group with three wins from three

“They are not in the competition just to make up the numbers,” said the half-back.

“The B&I Cup also gives players not in the senior side the chance to wear a Munster jersey and that is massive for them.

“Having lost both our previous games in the competition we’ve probably given ourselves too much to do to make the knock-out stages.”

“But it doesn’t mean that we are not going to go over there and give it our best shot and hopefully come away with a result and regain our momentum.”