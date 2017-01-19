World snooker tournament featuring Hendry, Thorburn, Taylor and Parrot, coming to the region

Snooker legend Stephen Hendry is to be the top seed in a brand new World Championship which is coming to Scunthorpe this spring.

A £10,000 top prize is up for grabs in the 2017 World Seniors Championships which will take place over four days at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

The tournament will take place from 21 to 25 March and tickets go on sale on Monday.

The tournament – which will feature some of the biggest names in the game such as Stephen Hendry, Cliff Thorburn, Dennis Taylor and John Parrott – is open to any player not currently on tour who is aged over 40 on 1 January 2017.

The winner will also receive £10,000 plus a place in the 2017 BetFred World Professional Snooker Championships in Sheffield.

Joe Johnson, Patsy Fagan, Tony Knowles and Willy Thorne are among the other legends who will be taking part in the tournament.

A launch dinner will be held at The Baths Hall on Tuesday, 21 March – tickets will be available to buy to enjoy a great night with the legends.

The action will then start on Wednesday, 22 March and 1,000 tickets are being put aside to use in the community to bring in schoolchildren, disabled groups and care homes from the local area.

A Golf Day will also be held at Forest Pines Course on Tuesday, 21 March. Our partners can enjoy a four ball with a legend. The course meanders through majestic pines, offering over 6,000 yards of beautiful, scenery, and challenging holes.

Tickets for the snooker, priced from just £5 per person per session, go on sale at 10.30am on Monday, January 23, from www.bathshall.co.uk

Any local companies interested in sponsoring one of the eight legends and attending the golf day and launch dinner should contact Paul Savage on (01724) 290641 or email paul.savage@smg-europe.com