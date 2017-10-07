WATCH: Brilliant knock out by new South Yorkshire boxing champion

Ben Wager pulled off the most dramatic win of his career to land the Central Area lightweight title.

He stopped York’s undefeated Danny Holmes in round two of a Carl Greaves show at the Metrodome, Barnsley.

Holmes had come tearing towards him with a right hand - but caught one in return, flush to his left temple.

He got up straight away, went back to his corner, but referee John Latham didn’t like what he saw and waved it off.

After two previous losses fighting for a similar title, it was a hugely satisfying result for the 27-year-old Barnsley boy.

Afterwards, the Dave Hulley-coached Wager thanked his team for supporting him up until his home town win.

Gary Longmore and Wayne Reed (rt) pic by Bob Westerdale

The other “Barnsley Ben” - Davies, 28, didn’t have as good a night, on the same bill.

He was controversially outpointed by Harry Matthews and said later he was “Speechless to say the least.

“I lost 95-94 with him having a point off and I dropped him in 10th. Sometimes boxing throws some curve balls but that’s boxing.

“It’s back to the drawing board and start throwing lots a pointless shots at gloves because that wins.”

There were similar experiences for other home fighters.

Conisbrough featherweight Tommy Chadburn lost to Sutton’s Tommy Chadburn, over six rounds and was deprived of his winning record.

Stairfoot’s Matthew Mallin was outpointed 58-57 by Yailton Neves,a southpaw from Manchester, who came into the fight with a W1 L9 record.

Southey Green’s Wayne Reed, 30, won his first fight since Febraury last year, a six rounder, against Sonny Whiting of Kent and said he’d be getting back in the gym quickly to further his career.

Leeds prospect Reece Cartwright beat middleweight Adam Jones from Denaby Main.

It was his 18th victory.