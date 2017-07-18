Tickhill suffer yet another setback

Tickhill now look to be embroiled in a two horse race to remain in the Yorkshire South Premier League but suffered a further setback at Wickersley Old Village.

Dismissed for a meagre 137, they were swept aside with relative ease by the hosts.

Lee Blackshaw top scored with 34, one ahead of stumper James Doyle but more meaningful contributions were hard to come by with only two further batsmen, Nick Page and Alex Rowland, managing to reach double figures.

Liam Johnson claimed 4-21 for Wickersley who had few problems on their way to victory.

Mark Cummins hit 59 as Wickersley used just three wickets in the successful chase.

James Stuart claimed two of the wickets for Tickhill at a loss of 26 runs. Josh Court claimed the other

Victory for fourth bottom Barnsley Woolley Miners over third bottom Aston Hall moved them 20 points clear of Tickhill, who occupy the final relegation berth.

Aston remain 14 points ahead of Tickhill with eight games remaining.

Bottom side Phoenix United remain 34 points back.