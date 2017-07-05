The power and the Fury: South Yorkshire heavyweight Dave in the gym with mighty Tyson

You can’t keep David Allen out of the limelight.

The Conisbrough heavyweight may have lost his shot at the Commonwealth title on the Kell Brook v Errol Spence Jr show in Sheffield last month, but he’ll be back in the ring soon.

Allen, 25, likes to be zany - which might explain why he washed up at the Bolton gym of Tyson Fury - pictured here with no pants on.

The South Yorkshireman was there to catch up with pal Tyson and his uncle and trainer Peter Fury, after a training session.

Peter tweeted: “Nice to see Dave Allen this morning at our gym. Top lad is our Dave.”

Allen, hugely popular in British boxing, had hoped to be on a show in Warwick but it was cancelled - he aims to be out in the next couple of weeks though.

Tyson, 28, has not fought since he collected three world titles with a points win over Wladimir Klitschko, in 2015.

“He is in a good place at the moment, back in the gym and shedding weight” said Peter.

