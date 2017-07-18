South Yorkshire Senior Cricket League: Doncaster Town cement lead at top with win over Conisbrough

Doncaster Town cemented their lead at the top of the Championship with a comfortable win over Conisbrough.

On a day when batsmen struggled, 173 all out proved more than enough for Town to secure the triumph.

Bradley Heaps, bats for Doncaster Town. Conisbrough Wicket keeper Jack Whittaker, also pictured. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Conisbrough v Donc Town MC 9

Sent in to bat, Town got off to a good start with opener Duncan Heath posting 67.

But he lacked real support as his team mates struggled in the damp conditions.

Only Bradley Heath with his unbeaten 27 provided any real resistance.

Sir Lankan Nisala Gamage claimed 4-66 and Oliver Jackson 4-31 as Conisbrough made decent headway in attack.

Oliver Jackson, bowls for Conisbrough as Doncaster Town batsmen Alex Gosney, watches on. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Conisbrough v Donc Town MC 4

But the hosts at St Peter’s Drive would be less profitable with bat in hand.

Town skipper Luke Townsend introduced spin from the start and Conisbrough struggled.

A 26 from captain Gary Strephan was the top score as they were skittled for 126.

Townsend claimed 3-27 and Duncan Heath 3-15 for Town, who have an 11-point lead at the top of the table.

Wath moved within a point of a promotion place after beating Kexborough by 11 runs.

Sprotbrough lost further ground on runaway Division One leaders Rockingham Colliery after they were beaten by Whitley Hall B.

The visitors posted a testing 236-7 with Sprotbrough struggling to make inroads.

Sprotbrough were always playing catch up in response after the first two batsmen left without scoring.

Adam Kaye and Charlie Kaye added runs for the third wicket with the latter staying on until becoming the last wicket to fall after a brilliant personal haul of 115.

Sprotbrough fell 18 runs short with nine balls left.

Third placed Warmsworth turned up the heat on Sprotbrough with a demolition job of Norton Oakes.

Warsmworth posted 216-8 from their innings with Liam Marshall’s 44 the best contribution.

Dominic McGough and Tommy Hyde claimed four wickets apiece as Oakes were skittled for just 95.

SELECTED OTHER RESULTS

DIVISION TWO

Monk Bretton 151-9 Wath B 152-8

Elsecar 130-2 Mexborough 129

Tickhill B 232-7 Worsbrough Bridge 146 (T Barnett 5-22)

DIVISION THREE

Doncaster Town B 83-9 Penistone 84-3

Fishlake 237-7 Phoenix United B 78

Whiston PC B 195-8 Maltby Miners Welfare 164

DIVISION FOUR

Brookhouse 202-8 Sprotbrough B 203-8

Wentworth 155-6 Conisbrough B 158-6

DIVISION FIVE

Doncaster Town C 72-2 Whitley Hall C 68

Barnsley WM D 61 Adwick-le-Street 177-8

Coal Aston B 115 Warmsworth B 187-8

DIVISION SIX

Hampole & Skelbrooke 103-9 Higham 189-8

Maltby MW B 191-5 Houghton Main B 140

Harworth Colliery 52 Scholes 54-3

DIVISION EIGHT

Greenmoor B 105-5 Eden Grove Parklands B 102

Mexborough B 166 Fishlake B 167-7

Wath C 65-5 Brodsworth C 61

Adwick-le-Street V 59 Caribbean B 329-9