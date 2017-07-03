Sheffield boxing: Kid Galahad is mean and keen, ready for Mexican opponent

Kid Galahad will take on an unpredictable Mexican opponent, a week on Saturday.

The super-fit Sheffield featherweight takes on Jose Cayetano at Wembley Arena.

The pair will contest ownership of the vacant IBF Inter-Continental featherweight title.

Galahad, who would love the chance to tangle with domestic rival Scott Quigg, will be able to measure himself against the Lancastrian, as Quigg stopped Cayetano in the ninth round at Manchester, last December.

The 30-year-old travelling fighter has a Won 21 Lost five record, while Galahad (real name Abdul Bary Awad) is unbeaten after 22 outings.

The fight is part of the Poxon Sports show (ITV Box Office) headlined by Chris Eubank v Arthur Abraham.

Galahad, who always has an eye on the pathway to a world title, is interested in future fights with Gary Russell Jr, Lee Selby and Oscar Valdez very much in his sights.

The Ingle man, aged 27, told World Boxing News: “I want to fight an eliminator for one of the world titles by the end of this year and hopefully get in position for 2018.”

He expects his opponent to be “tricky and awkward.”

Dennis Ceylan was Galahad’s scheduled opponent but as we have previously reported, he was tested positive for social use of cocaine.

Kid Galahad - lean and mean

The British Boxing Board of Control subsequently refused to allow Ceylan in the ring with the South Yorkshireman.

A late change of opponent is frustrating to most boxers who are preparing to face a particular style, but Galahad said: “It is what is, it’s just how it goes.

“Things happen in life so there’s no point in getting frustrated or worried about it because it’s not going to get you anywhere,” he said.

Meanwhile, last Saturday’s epic Stefy Bull Show at Doncaster Dome was a web sensation, with a feed going out live.

Only Full fights Logo

The ‘Only Full Fights’ digital broadcasters recorded 250,000 views on Facebook and say they reached 750,000 on line, which could yet rise to one million.

The show was headlined by Josh Wale, who won the British Bantamweight title at his third attempt.

Promoter Stefy Bull initially said the show was an event worthy of traditional TV coverage - but that had been impossible due to the “to the monopoly of boxing.”

Only Full Fights said their first live production, which was free for viewers to access, “had been a huge success...it was a brill night.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene