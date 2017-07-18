Second win delight for Barnby Dun

Barnby Dun picked up only their second win of the Pontefract League season and did so in some style against relegation rivals South Kirkby.

Rooted to the foot of the Division One table, few could have predicted the manner in which Barnby Dun swept aside their visitors.

Such dominance could not have been predicted when South Kirkby posted 220-7 for their innings with Martyn Crooks reaching 51no at the close and Nick Percival adding 49.

Carl Dykes collected three wickets for the hosts.

Barnby Dun’s openers took the task in hand and completed the chase inside 32 overs.

Kieren Dinnage smacked a brilliant 142no with David Barrett unbeaten on 62 in a brilliant match winning partnership.

Barnby Dun sit 14 points adrift of safety but will surely take confidence from their stunning performance.

Rossington Main could also be in Barnby Dun’s sights following defeat to Streethouse.

In first, Rossington were skittled for 114 with Greg Mann and Dinuka Madapatha’s respective 22s the top scores.

Main struggled to restrict Streethouse’s chase and they were beaten inside 31 overs.

Scott Wood and Richard Morrall claimed a couple of wickets apiece but could not halt Streethouse.

Brodsworth Main remain top of Division Two after surging past hosts Allerton Bywater.

Josh Bell claimed a brilliant 3-21 from his ten overs and Craig Richardson also took three wickets as Allerton were bowled for 98.

Opener Alex Snaith led the chase with an unbeaten 53 as Brodsworth knocked off the runs in 23 overs.

SELECTED OTHER RESULTS

DIVISION ONE

Askern Welfare 225-7 Frickley Colliery 172

Hatfield Town 132 Ackworth 138-6

Hooton Pagnell 141 West Bretton 145-2

DIVISION THREE

Bentley Colliery 107 Hensall 108-2

Pollington 114 Yorkshire Main 115-4

Thorpe Audlin 112 Thurnscoe Institute 116-9

DIVISION FOUR

Frickley Colliery B 208-8 Hatfield Town B 116

South Kirkby B 64-1 Sykehouse 63

DIVISION FIVE EAST

Brodsworth Main B 187-6 Featherstone Town B 123-8

Knottingley Town B 38 Barnby Dun B 169-6

Whitley Bridge B 126-1 Rossington Main B 125

DIVISION SIX EAST

Peglers 123-6 Hundhill Hall B 229-2

Sykehouse B 91-9 Ferrybridge PS B 42