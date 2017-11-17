Runners ready to compete title winning phase at Penistone

The third round of the South Yorkshire Cross Country League takes place tomorrow at the Penistone Showground.

The league title will be decided on the best three performances of the four meetings with the last one, doubling as the South Yorkshire Championship, being compulsory.

The senior league titles are wide open with different winners in the first two races in both men’s and women’ sections.

Dom Brown (Sheffield University) and Jonathan Shields (City of Sheffield and Dearne) have won the men’s races whilst the top women at this stage of the season are Ellen Downs (Sheffield University) and Charlotte Ward (Hallamshire).

In the senior team races Barnsley AC and Hallamshire are tied at the top with Sheffield Running Club close behind whilst Hallamshire narrowly lead Rotherham in the junior teams.

Today the first of two open indoor meetings organised by Northern Athletics takes place at the EIS, Sheffield.

Among the top athletes are pole vaulters Joshua Lindley Harris and Abigain Roberts (City of Sheffield and Dearne).

In the under 20 sprints Billie Jo Harris (Rotherham) and Bronte Jones (City of Sheffield) should be prominent whilst at under 15 level the outstanding Hallamshire all-rounder Erin Lobley is listed for the 60 metres and shot. Action gets underway at 10:15.