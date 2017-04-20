Rotherham boxer aiming to quieten Merseyside fans with away win

Rotherham’s Lee Appleyard can’t wait for another shot at title glory.

The 29-year-old, who hails from Bramley in Rotherham, goes head-to-head with Merseyside fighter Sean Dodd on Saturday.

The pair will contest the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title.

“I’m buzzing. I can’t wait” said Lee, a Stefy Bull fighter, who lost a Central Area super featherweight title showdown last year. “I just want to get in the ring.”

His new, televised opportunity takes place at Liverpool Arena, Dodd’s own backyard.

But the prospect of being in the away corner against a local fighter is not a worry.

“I’m actually looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s not something that will faze me. It will probably drive me, especially if they start booing.”

Around 50 friends and family will make the journey to offer support on the night, and Lee hopes to give them something to cheer when he meets a similarly-matched opponent.

Both fighters have been beaten twice in their respective careers.

“He’s got a similar record, although he has fought better opposition,”

“He’s not the best technical boxer, he’s more gritty.

“In my opinion, a good boxer beats a good fighter.”

Lee has been sparring with Barnsley-based fighter Andy Townend, who beat Dodd in 2014.

Saturday will mark only 13th professional fight since turning professional back in 2014.

When it comes to the future, though, he is not getting too far ahead of himself.

“I’m not looking past this fight in any way, shape or form,” said the 29-year-old.

“I never thought I’d be fighting for a Commonwealth this year.”

Appleyard’s manager Dave Coldwell added: “Sean Dodd is a capable fighter on a good run and his support will push him on through bad times so Lee has to be willing to match him and give all he can to ensure he gets the nod. It’s the same with (his other boxer)Paul Economides - you’ll see how much it means to them. They constantly tell me that these are the nights they want to be a part of so now they have their chance. It’s up to them to deliver.”