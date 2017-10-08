Ronnie O’Sullivan to join World Snooker stars playing English Open at Barnsley Metrodome

Five-time World Champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has confirmed his entry to the 2017 English Open and will one of many big names to compete at Barnsley Metrodome.

The tournament - from October 16 to 22 - is being staged in Barnsley for the first time, featuring 128 players contesting the world ranking event and a top prize of £70,000 at the town's Metrodome.

Crowd favourite O’Sullivan will join a stellar field for the world ranking event.

Also confirmed for the first of the season’s Home Nations series are World Champion Mark Selby, John Higgins, Shaun Murphy, Ding Junhui, Neil Robertson, Jimmy White, Liang Wenbo and a host of other top stars among the 128-man field.

The Eurosport-televised event will see players competing for a top prize of £70,000 and the Steve Davis Trophy. And the winner will go into the second Home Nations event of the season with a chance to land a £1 million bonus if he can win further titles in Belfast, Glasgow and Cardiff.

With all 128 players in action over the first two days (Monday October 16 and Tuesday October 17) and with seven tables in the arena, it’s a chance for fans to see many of their heroes in action for the price of a single ticket,

It is the first of the season's four Home Nations tournaments and there is a £1 million bonus on offer for any player who can win all four.

The tournament was staged for the first time in 2016 and it was Liang Wenbo who lifted the inaugural trophy after beating Judd Trump in the final.

This season’s event once again it will form part of the Home Nations series along with the Northern Ireland Open, Scottish Open and Welsh Open.

