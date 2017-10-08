Robbie Barrett backed after losing British title

Robbie Barrett has been backed to bounce back strongly after losing his British title on Saturday night.

Barnsley fighter Barrett lost his British lightweight crown in a mauling by rising star Lewis Ritson.

Barrett was put down in the second round after a heavy barrage from Ritson but recovered superbly to face more punishment from the Newcastle man.

Technically sound Barrett struggled for any real rhythm against Ritson’s power and found himself on the canvas twice in the sixth round due to ferocious body shots.

Barrett took a tremendous amount of punishment before going down again after a body shot in the seventh, when trainer and manager Bull threw in the towel.

And Bull says there is no shame in losing to a fighter of Ritson’s calibre.

He said: “Ritson was an unknown to the casual fan before last night but he’s well known in boxing circles.

“I genuinely think in the next 18 months he will have proved himself as the best lightweight in Britain.

“He’s Golovkin-esque. It takes something special to knock Robbie out of his stride because he’s so awkward and slippery but Ritson did that.

“It was hard for Robbie but we always knew that it was going to be. But he’ll definitely be back.

“Robbie has come back from losing to a journeyman so there’s no question he can come back from losing to a kid as good as Ritson.

“And he can come back at the same level. He beat a very good kid in Scott Cardle to become British champion so he’s proven himself as a top level domestic fighter.

“He’s 25. He’s still a baby and he’s achieved plenty already. There’s more to come from Robbie Barrett.”