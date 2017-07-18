PIC: Boxing dad Dave is proud of his daughter’s South Yorkshire school

Rotherham-based boxing trainer and manager Dave Coldwell was an instant ‘hit’ when he dropped into Wickersley School and Sports College.

He said he was honoured to have been asked to present awards to pupils ther.

“It was really great to see so many kids involved in and so passionate about sport” he wrote on his davidcoldwell instagram account.

The school’s website published another quote from Coldwell: “This evening has inspired me, you should not be applauding me, I should be applauding you.

“I will be going into training and telling (WBC World cruiserweight champion) Tony Bellew about your incredible talent and how proud I am that I’m from this area and that my daughter (Brooke Y7) attends this school.”