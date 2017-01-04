McDonnell to go to Hull and back for title

Gavin McDonnell will contest the vacant WBC super bantamweight title in Hull on February 25.

The Free Press revealed last week that the Dunscroft fighter would have home field advantage in Yorkshire for his clash with unbeaten Mexican Rey Vargas.

And that was confirmed this week with McDonnell in the headline slot on the bill at the Ice Arena.

“I have to pinch myself that it’s finally here,” McDonnell said as the announcement was made.

Conisbrough heavyweight David Allen will also be in action on the night in his return following defeat to Luis Ortiz.