Making a racket about tennis in Doncaster

Causing a racket about the world of tennis is a group of sports enthusiasts in Doncaster.

Fans of the game will just love all there is to offer at new training sessions which are due to take place.

Having recently undergone a major refurbishment funded by Sport England, Finningley now has playing fields, new tennis courts and a substantial new clubhouse.

Last weekend, John Willis, LTA Level 5 tennis coach, and assistant coach Jake Walker, launched the first tennis coaching programme at the facility, which they are hoping to continue in the coming months.

The sessions are targeted towards all age groups and abilities, whether people have played before or not, with particular emphasis on children and families.

John said: “Finningley Playing Fields have recently upgraded all facilities due to great work by Finningley Parish Council and The Playing Fields Association in securing Sport England funding.

“The tennis courts are now in great condition.

“Myself and my coaching team were approached to try and invigorate more tennis interest and usage in the locality by organising a free ‘try tennis’ afternoon for families, adults and juniors.

“It’s hoped there will be enough interest to offer on going coaching and social sessions.”

He added: “Tennis is a great way to exercise and connect with the local community at all levels and abilities.

“All equipment is provided. Just turn up.”

The coaching team will be helped by expert player Alexander Addy from Westwoodside.

For more information about forthcoming session contact John Willis on telephone number 07939 148603.