Future Olympian boxer looking for sponsorship

North Lindsey College student Gemma Richardson has been tipped as the next big thing in female boxing.

Former Outwood Academy Brumby student aspires to be part of Team GB, training hard at the Scunthorpe Boxing Club to achieve her dreams of reaching the next Olympics.

Gemma has achieved a lot in the past years, starting her boxing career at the age of eight, she is now National Junior Champion and European silver medallist.

Despite all of her success to date the rising star is in need of a main sponsor to enable her travel to bouts across the UK and abroad to aid her progression in the sport.

In addition to studying full-time towards her Diploma in Instructing, Exercise and Fitness at North Lindsey College, she also fits in daily 5.30am running sprints, hills and endurance, afternoon sessions which include swimming, strength & conditioning and technique and also six days a week in the gym on an evening on bags, pads and sparing.

“Female boxing is really taking off and I’m a positive ambassador in the boxing world,” says Gemma “I’m looking for someone to sponsor me to help me with costs and support me and help me further career.”

“Gemma has an amazing future in the sport and from her achievements so far she has to be one of the biggest talents in female boxing in the world,” says her coach Ricko, “she is very focused on her goals and takes her training and diet very seriously. Gemma trains like a world class athlete and this shows in her performances. She has been established on the full England team for the last two years and is now on the radar of the GB team and is being looked at for possible suitability of working towards future Olympics.”

Gemma also spends a lot of her spare time going around clubs in the north of England, being a role model to younger boxers giving talks and demonstrations and also leading boxing sessions to try help other females taking on the sport.

If you feel you could sponsor Gemma and be part of her journey, please get in touch with a_ricko75@sky.com