Doncaster tips for July 1 Saturday night meeting - plus racing preview

Flymetothestars ooks a rock-solid pick in the Stobart Rail Northumberland Plate at Newcastle.

The race is now run on an artificial surface rather than grass, but that has not stopped the faithful in the north flocking to the track for the ‘Pitmen’s Derby’ and nor has it diminished the competitive nature of the extended two-mile event.

There will be plenty hoping to fly to the stars if Sir Mark Prescott’s charge can do the business and there looks to be every chance.

Lightly raced with just four career outings, he crucially seems to love the new track at Gosforth Park, winning his last two starts there.

The most recent of those came in May over the Plate trip and saw him account for the useful Endless Acres, who showed the form in an excellent light when second to Thomas Hobson at Royal Ascot last week.

The Prescott runner is open to any amount of improvement in these long-distance events and the Newmarket baronet is never too far away when he targets one at a race of this sort of nature.

Don’t Touch gets the nod in the Betfred TV Chipchase Stakes.

The five-year-old has had to compete a high level since winning the 2015 Ayr Gold Cup, but has rarely disgraced himself.

He was less than two lengths behind last weekend’s Diamond Jubilee hero The Tin Man in the Qipco British Champions Sprint last October and there was not much wrong with his comeback run in the Ballycorus Stakes in Ireland.

That effort should have blown away any cobwebs, while a return to six furlongs will suit.

He is also one from one on the all-weather, so Don’t Touch has plenty going for him in this Group Three event.

Patience can pay off for Home Of The Brave when Hugo Palmer’s five-year-old has his second run of the campaign in the Betway Criterion Stakes at Newmarket.

The form of his seasonal debut looks very strong, as Tasleet, the horse he had back in second place when winning the Listed Richard III Stakes at Leicester for the second successive year in April, has gone on to claim the Duke of York Stakes and finished second in the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot.

Home Of The Brave looks a proper seven-furlong horse. He wears his heart on his sleeve by usually making the pace and gamely trying to ward off all challengers.

* Doncaster tips: 5.55 Merdon Castle, 6.25 Model, 6.55 Ptarmigan Ridge, 7.25 Loving, 7.55 Art Obsession, 8.25 Maulesden May, 8.55 Old China.