Doncaster set to host annual rowing spectacular

Doncaster and City of Sheffield rowing clubs will co-host their annual South Yorkshire Head of the River race on Saturday.

The event will take place on the River Don over a tough 4km upstream course.

A record entry of 194 crews from all over the north of England will compete in a number of categories including Juniors, Novices, Seniors and Masters in men’s, women’s and mixed crews.

Adam Manson, Doncaster Rowing Club captain, said: “We’re lucky to be able to row on such a fantastic stretch of river. To see so many crews boating from our base in Hexthorpe Park really is a sight to behold.

“Competitors row down from Hexthorpe to the starting line near Marshgate. They then set off at 15-second intervals and race to the finish just before Sprotbrough Lock.”

The event is split into three divisions with racing taking place throughout the day. Spectators are welcome and the boathouse is situated in Hexthorpe Park off Greenfield Lane.

Other good viewing points include the transpennine trail from Sprotbrough down to the railway bridge across the River Don.

For more information about the club, or getting into the sport, visit www.doncaster-rowing-club.org.