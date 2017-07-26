Doncaster Races tips for Thursday evening meeting, July 27

The best bet at Doncaster tomorrow evening could be Richard Hannon’s Wafeer in the Terry Bellas Memorial Novice Stakes.

A running-on fifth over six furlongs at Haydock, he already looked to be crying out for the step up to seven furlongs.

Ellthea can put an unfortunate experience behind her by winning the Longines Irish Champion Weekend EBF Stallions Star Stakes at Sandown.

Karl Burke’s filly was due to run in a Listed race at Newmarket a few weeks ago but she tried to escape under the stalls and had to be withdrawn.

That will have been no fun for her, but it might turn out for the best as it would have taken a remarkable performance to beat Richard Fahey’s hugely impressive winner Dance Diva, who took her record to three from three and steps up in class this weekend at Ascot.

Ellthea looked promising herself, though, when winning at Carlisle last time out.

Fourth on her debut at Windsor behind the smart Out Of the Flames, she showed the benefit of that run in Cumbria.

While at the time the form looked nothing flash, the third, fourth and sixth have all won since, giving it some substance.

Burke showed in France at the weekend he places his horses to great effect when winning the Prix Robert Papin with Unfortunately, and Ellthea, well drawn in stall three, is also held in high regard.

Roger Charlton’s Eynhallow is progressing at a rate of knots and a 6lb penalty might not be enough to stop him in the Watch Racing UK Anywhere Handicap.

He showed glimpses of ability in maidens last season but gelded over the winter he won first time out this season at Goodwood off an opening mark of 73.

Third off 81 next time out, he resumed winning ways over this course and distance eight days ago.

Put up to 92 by the handicapper, he gets to race off just 87 with his penalty so should take all the beating if the assessor has got it right.

Joshua Reynolds looks blessed with plenty of stamina and could be the pick of the John Gosden duo in the RacingUK.com Handicap.

First-time blinkers and a step up a a mile-and-five last time out saw him open his account and an 8lb rise is fully justified.

Things did not go to plan for Finishing Touch last time out at Newmarket but she can get her head back in front in the Zenergi Fillies’ Handicap at Newbury.

Doncaster tips: 5.45 The New Pharaoh, 6.15 Wafeer, 6.45 Raawy, 7.20 Kaeso, 7.50 Savannah Slew, 8.20 Athollblair Boy, 8.55 Circulation.