Disappointment for David Allen as Lenroy Thomas fight scrapped

It was meant to be the biggest night of his boxing career but now David Allen does not know whether he will be boxing at all.

The Doncaster heavyweight was meant to challenge for the Commonwealth title in a rematch with Lenroy Thomas at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday night.

But Thomas has pulled out at late notice, offering no explanation other than a hastily deleted post on Twitter.

It has proved a hammerblow for Allen, who had got himself into the physical shape of his life for the contest.

“I haven’t got a clue what is going on with Thomas,” a downbeat Allen said.

“I haven’t heard anything from him. We’ve had no correspondence with him at all.

“We got ready on the premise of fighting Lenroy Thomas. I got myself in perfect condition.

“Now I’m very flat.

“Lenroy Thomas on Saturday night was my big world title fight. Getting revenge on him was going to be massive for me.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn is now searching for a replacement opponent for Allen to fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s world title defence against Carlos Takam in Cardiff.

‘White Rhino’ Allen has suffered late changes of opponents in the past with both Fabrice Aurieng and Jason Gavern both steeping in at the 11th hour.

And neither bout brought out the best in him.

“It’s not always the best just jumping in with someone else,” the 25-year-old said. “I did it both times and things didn’t work out that well.

“We’ll just wait and see what they come up with. If any of them make sense then we’ll do it. If not, we’re just going to have to miss out.

“I want to fight on a massive bill but does it make sense for me now? I don’t know.”

Jamaican Thomas suggested on Twitter he would instead be fighting on the undercard of the heayweight title clash between Deontay Wilder and Bermane Stiverne on November 4. No such bout has been confirmed.

And Thomas also suggested he would fight Allen on the Decmeber 17 card headlined by the rematch between David Haye and Tony Bellew.

But Allen says nothing has been agreed, especially with the exact details of Thomas’ decision to withdraw yet to be disclosed.

“That may be the plan,” he said.

“I’ve not been told what has happened. I don’t know if he’ll be stripped.

“That Haye-Bellew night is something I’ve seen bandied about.

“I think it’s very unprofessional of him.

“We’re three days – that doesn’t give me much chance of getting another opponent.”