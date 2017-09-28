Cycling: Early hints on Tour de Yorkshire route

The locations for the newly-expanded four-day men’s Tour de Yorkshire race which will take place between May 3-6 next year have been revealed - and including Doncaster and Barnsley.

The third edition took place in April and saw the race go from strength to strength once again.

A record 2.2 million spectators lined the route and generated £64 million for the Yorkshire economy.

The action was also beamed live in 180 countries and attracted 9.7 million global TV viewers on Eurosport and ITV alone.

Organisers say the stages for the newly expanded 2018 edition will begin or end in: Barnsley, Beverley, Doncaster Halifax, Ilkley, Leeds, Richmond, and Scarborough.

The full 2018 race route will be unveiled at The Piece Hall in Halifax on Tuesday 5 December – this announcement will include exact start and finish locations and the distance and profile of each stage.

The Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire – which is doubling in size from one to two days - will be held over 3-4 May.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The TDY is a true success story and in three years it has grown to become one of the best attended and most dramatic races on the cycling calendar.”

He added “Of course, with the men’s race being extended to four days and the women’s race now being held over two, it means we can visit more parts of the county and I know our eight start and finish locations will put on a real show.”