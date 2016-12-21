Carcroft Village win Ladies Thursday Darts League

Carcroft Village have continued their dominance of the Ladies Thursday Darts League.

They won the league title, five-a-side competition and also the Secretaries Cup.

“I took over the league as secretary in 1994 and since that time Carcroft Village have only lost the league twice which I believe is a fantastic achievement,” said league secretary Cynthia Bunting.

Carcroft’s June Deer also won the Under 60s title.

Murphy’s Linda Porter won the Over 60s competition, Singles title and also teamed up with Chantelle Porter to win the Doubles.

JET celebrated victory in the three-a-side and nine-a-side competitions, while Debbie Carey (JET) won the 180 event.

The league, which was formed in 1980, runs from January to December.