Bull calls for South Yorkshire showdown between Jason Cunningham and Kid Galahad

Stefy Bull wants to put Jason Cunningham in a South Yorkshire showdown with the highly rated Kid Galahad after his man made a piece of history last weekend.

Woodlands fighter Cunningham became Doncaster’s first ever two-weight Commonwealth champion after beating Ben Jones at London’s historic York Hall on Saturday night.

Cunningham earned a split decision victory to claim the featherweight crown, adding to the Commonwealth title he won previously at bantamweight.

While keen to bide his time with Cunningham’s future, trainer and manager Bull admits he is keen on a clash between the 27-year-old and Sheffield’s Kid Galahad.

“I really want Jason to be in big fights now,” Bull told the Free Press. “He’s earned it.

“He’s done everything the hard way. He’s had very little TV exposure and the titles he’s won have come on small hall shows like the one at the weekend.

“He deserves to be in big fights for big titles. Jason has shown he is a quality fighter. He went the distance with Kal Yafai who won a world title four fights later.

“The Galahad fight makes sense to me.

“Ben Jones had a ranking with the WBO so Jason has to be on their radar now. Galahad certainly will be so why not make it as a world title eliminator?

“I’m in no rush with Jason. He got a bad cut in that fight at the weekend which needs to heel. He also deserves a break and I’m not just going to stick him in there for the sake of it.

“But a fight with Kid Galahad would be cracking for everyone.”

Galahad, from the famous Ingle gym in Wincobank, was on the verge of a move up to world level before he was banned for two years due to a failed drugs test.

The unbeaten 27-year-old has fought four times since returning from his ban.

Cunningham triumphed 115-113 and 116-113 on two cards last weekend with the third judge giving Jones the fight 115-113.

But Bull insists the scorecards did not reflect the pattern of the fight.

He said: “When they announced a split decision I really thought we were going to be done over.

“The fight was no where near as close as the cards made out.

“Jason got a bad cut in the later rounds which seemed to spur Jones on and he came on strong late on.

“But Jason had done more than enough to win that fight comfortably.

“It’s fantastic what he’s achieved and it’s always great to have that little bit of history.

“He works so hard at his boxing and it’s great to see him getting his reward.”