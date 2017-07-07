Breast cancer sufferer Emily Lunn completes course as Brinsworth 10k raises £2,000 for Weston Park

The eighth annual Kevin Robinson Brinsworth 10k raised £2,000 for Weston Park Cancer Charity.

This year’s race was in support of Emily Lunn in her battle against breast cancer.

Kimberworth Striders members after the Brinkworth 10k. Photos Gez Robinson

Despite all she has suffered Emily completed the course and is cheered home by her fellow runners, right.

Men’s race winner was Arran Larkin of Rotherham Harriers, who pipped Kimberworth Striders’ Owen James by just a 10th of a second with Adam Brooks of Steel City Striders less than a minute behind in third.

The women’s race went to Lindsy James in a 1-2-3 for Kimberworth Striders, with Jo Button second and A Marsden third.

The race, which this year attracted 150 runners, is organised annually by Mark Robinson in memory of his late father Kevin.

Mens winner Arran Larkin (Rotherham Harriers) with race organiser Mark Robinson

Results - men: 1 Arran Larkin (Rotherham Harriers) 36.24; 2 Owen James (Kimberworth Striders) 36.25; 3 Adam Brooks (Steel City Striders) 37.22.

Women: 1 Lindsy James (Kimberworth Striders) 39.59; 2 Jo Button (Kimberworth Striders) 42.20; 3 A Marsden (Kimberworth Striders) 43.59.

* Email reports and photograph of your sports event to grassroots@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk