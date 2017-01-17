Boxing history-makers: South Yorkshire’s greatest EVER fighters

Being a reigning champion, at British European or world level, is a prestige achievement in the sport of boxing.

In South Yorkshire, we are lucky to have two global champions in Sheffield’s Kell Brook and Doncaster’s Jamie McDonnell.

But how good must if feel to have your name in the a roll of honour containing the BEST EVER British fighters?

The website The Kingmaker has compiled such a list - and there are nine Sheffield-area or locally trained pugilists among the 500 they have come up with.

Our fighters rub shoulders in the list with the likes of Henry Cooper, Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe and Lennox Lewis.

The locally-trained banger with the most wins is Herol ‘Bomber’ Graham.

Kell Brook takes on the great Gennady Golovkin

He is known as the best world champion that never was, after falling just short.

The KO kings amongst the elite South Yorkshire group are Naseem Hamed and Ryan Rhodes, who both have 31 stoppages to their name and were flamboyant characters in the ring.

Here Bob Westerdale, Head of Sport, relays the locals on the revered list - and adds a couple of names that might end up joining them in future.

But have we missed anybody out? And who are your top three British boxers of all time? And tell us about your one local hero - why is he your favourite?

Ryan Rhodes with Ricky Hatton

LOCAL RINGMASTERS:

Clinton Woods, aged 44.

IBF light-heavyweight title 2005 - 2008.

Antonio Tarver, right, follows through on a punch to Clinton Woods, of England, during the sixth round of the IBF/IBO Light Heavyweight Championship boxing match on Saturday, April 12, 2008, in Tampa, Fla.

42 wins 5 losses, 1 draw. 25 KOs.

Runs a gym in Westfield.

Herol Graham, 57.

European, British, and Commonwealth light-middleweight titles

48 wins 6 losses. 28 KOs

Worked in the fitness industry.

Junior Witter and Johnny Nelson with Brendan Ingle

Jamie McDonnell, 30.

WBA World Bantamweight Title.

29 Wins 29, 2 losses. 1 draw. 13 KOs.

Current campaigner.

Johnny Nelson, 50.

WBO cruiserweight title

45 wins 12 losses 2 draws. 29 KOs.

TV presenter/pundit.

Junior Witter, 42.

WBC light welter title title 2006 to 2008.

Wins 43 Losses 8 Draws 2. 23 Kos

Trainer.

Kell Brook, 30.

IBF welterweight title 2014-now

Wins 36 Losses 1. 25 KOs.

Current campaigner seeking a shot at Amir Khan.

Naseem Hamed, 42.

Multiple world championships at featherweight.

Wins 36 Wins Losses 1. 31 KOs.

Retired. Living near Wentworth golf course, Surrey. Occasional visitor to Sheffield.

Paul Jones, 50.

WBO Light Middleweight Title

Wins 31 Losses 12 Draws 1. 11 KOs

Health campaigner/ambassador for Heart Research UK.

Ryan Rhodes, 40.

European, British light-middleweight titles. Challenged once for a world title.

W 46 Losses 6 KO 31

Gym owner.

COMING SOON TO THE LIST?

Gavin McDonnell, 30.

Fights for the WBC World super bantamweight title on February 25.

W 16 L2. 4 KOs.

Current campaigner, going for gold.

Barry Abdul Awad (Kid Galahad,) 26.

W 21 L0 12 KOs

Won various super bantamweight title.

A champion in the making.

UNLUCKY NOT TO MAKE THE CUT

Brian Anderson, 55.

British middleweight champion

Wins 27 Losses 9 Wins KOs 14

Prison governor.

Esham Pickering, 40.

British, Commonwealth and European super bantam.

Wins 34 Losses 11. KOs 13.

Still involved in the game.

Brian Anderson and Herol Graham

Jamie McDonnell