Barnsley stylist lands Lonsdale belt after gritty win

Southpaw Robbie Barrett is the new British lightweight champion after a majority decision win over Scott Cardle in Scotland.

The Darfield boxer, 25, can add the Lonsdale belt to the English and Centra area victories he has chalked up.

It’s all a far cry from the start of his career, when he lost two and drew one of his first seven outings.

And it shows what hard work and perseverance can bring in the sport.

Barrett took Cardle’s belt after 12 rounds on undercard of the Ricky Burns v Julius Indongo fight the SSE Hydro, Glasgow.

The Stefy Bull boxer was judged to have gone down after a right hook from Cardle - and again in the fifth after a bodyshot. But Cardle, seemingly on his way to victory, suffered a cut over his left eye and in the seventh and started coming under pressure.

Robbie Barrett celebrates

The South Yorkshireman, who had an eye-catching tattoo of a moment from the Manny Pacquiao vs Juan Manuel Marque fight on his chest, took his record to W15 L2 D1 after the 114-114, 114-112, 115-113 ruling. Not bad “for a young lad from Barnsley” he said.

Doncaster heavyweight Dave Allen tweeted: “Robbie Barrett, British champion well done mate he deserved that.”