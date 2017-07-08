Barnsley battler Ben Wager plans to upset Liverpool favourite in Blackpool show

Ben Wager says a ‘lucky 13th’ win a week tonight will deliver him his first professional title.

The hard-working super-lightweight lost out on a battle for the Central Area title two years ago.

But he’s back on Saturday...and determined to pull off a surprise.

He is up against the favourite in unbeaten scouser Ryan Mulcahy in a contest at Blackpool.

Wager has a mixed Won 12 Lost 8 Drawn 1 record and has fought only once since defeat at the hands of Wythenshawe’s Kofi Yates. But he’s brimming with confidence after a training camp which included sparring at the Jubilee gym in Hillsborough.

Wager, 27, says his preparations have been excellent despite his absence from the ring.

Ben Wager. Pic by Bob Westerdale

Asked about his previous record, the Barnsley man said: “Records are for DJs, everybody likes an underdog, it is time to upset the applecart on July 15.”

Wager says Mulcahy’s unbeaten record is not an issue for him. “There is a first time for everything. He was a good amateur, and has won eight since turning pro, but I have boxed people at the top of their game and if you look at my record the losses that I have had have been against quality kids who were fighting for British titles and stuff.

“I like to have a tear-up, I am a working class lad from Barnsley. Everybody likes an entertainer.”

Wager will be taking 50 followers to roar him on against the Merseysider who recently outpointed Andy Keates - a fighter Sheffield’s Sam O’maison stopped in three rounds in 2013.

Says Wager: “I don’t rule myself out of winning a Central Area, and English title and then maybe one day having a shot at a British, but we will progress fight by fight.”

Wager believes his defeat to Yates last time was “all part of the learning curve.” He was pipped over 10 rounds in the title fight by two points. “There were things I could have done differently; I am not making excuses. He won the title and took it back to Manchester and fair play to him.”