London Irish 82 Rotherham Titans 3: Worst ever defeat as Titans finish bottom

Rotherham Titans were condemned to finishing bottom of the Championship after suffering their worst ever defeat, 82-3 at London Irish.

Rotherham’s previous worst result in the league had been a 75-13 defeat at Leicester in 2004. Their worst-ever crushing had been an 82-19 play-off battering at Bedford six years ago.

Titans started well and went in front with a Caolan Ryan penalty after just two minutes after the Exiles had strayed offside.

But top-of-the-table Irish - who are now 17 points clear of second place Yorkshire Carnegie - ran in a record 12 tries to swamp the visitors.

Steve Salvin, interim coach since the recent departure of Justin Burnell, said: “The boys just had nothing left, they were physically empty. It has been a hard season but we’ll regroup and learn from this year.”

Irish tries came from Alex Lewington 3, Aseli Tikoirotuma 2, Blair Cowan, 2, Brendan McKibbin 2 , Ollie Hoskins, Theo Brophy-Clews and Tommy Bell. Greig Tonks kicked six conversions and Bell added four.

Richmond’s victory over Cornish Pirates means they go four points above Rotherham, who would have been relegated but for London Welsh’s elimination from the league after going into liquidation.