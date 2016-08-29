Your soccer transfer speculation: August 29

Here are today's top-flight soccer stories from Bank Holiday Monday's newspapers

Manchester United look set to miss out on Monaco defender FABINHO, who is expected to stay in the south of France, reports the Daily Express.

JAMES RODRIGUEZ will cost Chelsea £60million, according to the Daily Mirror, who write that the Premier League club have had a bid rejected by Real Madrid.

The Mirror is also reporting that Everton midfielder JAMES MCCARTHY is close to leaving the club with Crystal Palace a potential destination.

Palace are also closing in on Chelsea striker Loic Remy, according to Sky Sports.

Another player that could leave Stamford Bridge is Kurt Zouma, with the Daily Mail reporting that German side Schalke are chasing the 21-year-old.