Yorkshire League South: Doncaster are Shutt out by five-star bowler Luke

A five-wicket haul from Luke Shutt helped Sheffield Collegiate secure a big win over Doncaster Town as the Yorkshire South Cricket League played their last set of matches.

Shutt took 5-17 and his team-mate Henry Eldred took 4-47 as Collegiate ripped through Doncaster’s batting order to secure all 12 points with a 12-8 run victory.

Collegiate had totalled 192-7 in their 42 overs, with Michael Simpson in great for, hitting 60 runs in just 28 balls. With Thomas Dunn adding 39 and Daniel Priestley 38, their target looked a big one for second-bottom Doncaster. And so it proved, with Doncaster all out for 64 - confirming their relegation from the Yorkshire League South, where they’ve played since 1935.

Azeem Rafiq’s four-wicket haul helped Sheffield and Phoenix United to a six-wicket win over Treeton.

Batting first, Treeton were all back in the pavilion for just 110 with Rafiq taking 4-37, while Bilal Anjam took 3-12. Chris Cobb with 34 was Treeton’s best batsman.

In reply, United reached a winning 111-4 with Anjam scoring 42 and Rafiq 30 not out. Wickersley Old Village won by five wickets over Whitley Hall, with Mark Cummins taking a four-wicket haul.

Whitley Hall were all out for 148 as Cummins took 4-21, and in reply, Wickersley reached a winning 153-5, with their top scorers being Tom Knight with 40, Dave Rodgers on 34, Cummins on 25 and Stuart Guy unbeaten on 28. Rob Ward was unbeaten on 81 for Aston Hall as they beat bottom of the table Rotherham Town.

Batting first, Aston Hall scored 268-9 with Cartwirght’s 65 and 53 runs from Adam Whiteley adding to Ward’s knock. In reply, Rotherham were all out for 161 with Nicholas Smit taking 3-41 and Tim Shaw 3-38. Irfan Mirza scored 39 for Rotherham and Scott Hibbert added 31, but it wasn’t enough.

Barnsley’s match against Cleethorpes was cancelled because of rain.

