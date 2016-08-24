Wombwell W-Plate kart racing: Doncaster’s Steve Burdass pipped in senior race

The annual South Yorkshire Kart Club W-plate meeting at Wombwell circuit proved a brilliant day of motor racing for local karters.

The W-plate event, is held in memory of the late Brian Wilson, a club stalwart and father of the most successful kart racer ever: Barnsley born, Mike Wilson, 6 times winner of the World Kart Championship– a feat yet to be beaten.

MBMs Honda Cadet racer Archie Carter qualified on pole, holding the lead for all but two laps mid-race, he managed to regain the lead by the flag to earn his W-plate number plate.

The Senior X30 race provided an enthralling dog-fight between 2nd place qualifier Doncaster’s Steven Burdass, and poleman James Lingard from Huddersfield.

From the lights, initially Lingard was in the lead, but with Wombwell regular Burdass hot on his tail, the pressure paid off as the lead swapped over to Burdass’ favour for 3 laps mid-race.

Unfortunately, Lingard would not relent and re-took the lead, demoting Burdass to finish in second at the flag, also hitting his points tally in the SYKC club championship.

A freshly self-built engine, not quite fully run-in, hampered Mexborough’s Jordan Baines of Mark Baines Motorsport (MBM) qualifying down in 10th slot, but managed to take 6th place at the flag.

Freddy Spindlow, driving for MBMs IAME Cadet team, had qualified in secnd place, and had a superb battle for first place although despite leading for eight laps mid-race, he fell back to second at the flag.

MBM team boss Mark Baines had “a brilliant day” with his squad… Oliver Smith qualified in the Junior X30 pole position, for MBM, taking the lead from the start, until his kart began to have problems and he fell back through the field. This gave Wath on Dearne’s James Taylor the chance to take advantage of Smith’s demise to win the race.

MBM’s Ben Summers qualified in 3rd, chasing after Taylor to take 2nd on lap 4 and did not lose it. He was followed by MBM teammate, George Hodgkiss from 4th, who took 3rd on lap 9 gaining from Smith falling back and held it to the flag.

In the Mini Max category, MBM’s Joe Ellison had a very successful race, qualifying in pole position, he pulled out quite a lead to take the win totally unchallenged.

Freddy Spindlow driving for MBM’s IAME Cadet team had qualified in 2nd place, and had a “superb battle” for 1st place: although despite leading for 8 laps mid-race, unfortunately he fell back to second at the flag.

MBM’s Honda Cadet racer Archie Carter qualified on pole, holding the lead for all but 2 laps mid-race, he managed to regain the lead by the flag to earn his W-plate number plate.

Teammate Mack Priestwood qualified in 3rd place, which he held until lap 3 when Barnsley’s Jayjay Cooke, who qualifying in 4th place, overtook for 3rd demoting Priestwood back to 4th.

Cooke carried on moving forwards to get involved in a very close fought race for the lead, eventually taking the flag in 2nd, with only 1 second covering the top three finishers.

Priestwood meanwhile held 4th for most of the race, until with three laps to go, riding the kerb allowed the 5th placed kart through, and he took the flag in 5th.

On the very first rung on the ladder of karting is the Bambino category, for 4–7 year olds, deemed too young to race, instead they compete to achieve the fastest lap of the circuit. Taking part in his first ever Bambino “time trial” guided by the MBM team was Sheffield 7 year-old, Charlie Gavins, who after 14 laps was pleased to have set 6th fastest time.