Wolves 0-4 Barnsley: Quite a night for 700 Reds fans

Four goals in the final quarter-of-an-hour saw rampant Barnsley chalk up a dramatic Championship victory at Wolves.

The breath-taking Reds are flying high at present and fuelled by plenty of confidence, they were worthy winners in the end at Molineux. The hosts were simply blown away.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joe Mason (right) and Barnsley's Conor Hourihane battle for the ball

Conor Hourihane, Adam Hammill and subs Saidy Janko - with a debut goal - and Tom Bradshaw, handed in-form Reds another well-deserved maximum points haul, keeping them in third in the table. More than 700 travelling fans roared them off the field.

Paul Heckingbottom had made just the solitary change to his line-up following the 2-1 victory at Preston. New loanee Adam Armstrong was given the nod to replace Marley Watkins. He partnered Sam Winnall at the focal point of the attack.

It was a frantic start, with Wolves pressing. Adam Davies tipped an early Jack Price free-kick over the top, while in the third minute, full-back Andy Yiadom cleared Richard Stearman’s shot off the line.

The Reds finally gained a foothold into the game and went close themselves twice in the matter of three minutes. Young Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent fired an effort wide, while Armstrong ought to have done better when he hit a dismal strike straight at Wolves ‘keeper Carl Ikeme.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joe Mason (left) and Barnsley's Conor Hourihane

Kent was becoming more and more influential in an intriguing tactical battle. This time the Liverpool hopeful drove a shot just past the post. Ikeme was becoming busier as the Reds continued their drive for an opener.

The home custodian was saved efforts from Aidy White and Hourihane, but the score remained goalless.

The Reds were relentless as half-time approached, with Winnall next to threaten as he headed Marc Roberts’ cross over the crossbar.

Wolves’ Italian boss Walter Zenga was becoming increasingly animated on the touchline as his side were struggling to make any progress at all against a resolute Reds back line, and it was the visitors who again thought they’d finally cracked it in the 37th minute. Winnall teed up loan man Armstrong, but his curling strike fizzed wide.

There was drama at the start of the second period. The Reds were screaming for a penalty as Josh Scowen looked to have been impeded in the box, only for referee Mr Madley to dismiss all protestations.

It mattered little, however, as the Reds went on to cut loose in that dream final 15 minutes or so. Hourihane fired in a rebound from 18 yards to grab the visitors’ opener - eventually - before Hammill coolly slotted home a second. Then it was the turn of the substitutes to shine.

Janko - signed on loan from Celtic just before the transfer deadline - smashed in a beauty, before Bradshaw grabbed his second in two Championship appearances to send those Reds fans home delirious.

Wolves: Ikeme; Iorfa, Stearman, Batth, Doherty; Price, Coady, Oniangue; Mason, Wallace (Teixeira, 64); Bodvarsson. Subs not used: Lonergan, Hause, Saville, Costa, Cavaleiro, Gladon.

Barnsley: Davies; Yiadom, Roberts, MacDonald, White; Kent (Janko, 82), Hourihane, Scowen, Hammill; Armstrong (Watkins, 69), Winnall (Bradshaw, 69). Subs not used: Townsend, Morsy, Kpekawa, Jackson. Att: 18,668