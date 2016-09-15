VIDEO: Sheffield United’s Chris Basham set to play against Peterborough

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Sheffield United midfielder Chris Basham is expected to be available for selection when Peterborough visit Bramall Lane on Saturday, Chris Wilder has confirmed.

Coaching staff feared Basham could miss the game after injuring his hip at AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Chris Basham (right) has trained with the rest of Chris Wilder's squad this week �2016 Sport Image all rights reserved

But Wilder, speaking during this morning’s pre-match media conference, revealed the 28-year-old should receive the all-clear from Bramall Lane’s medical department.

“Bash has trained so that’s good news,” Wilder said. “He’s an important player for us. His partnership with Paul Coutts in the centre of the park has been exceptional. But, I must say, John Fleck has also fitted in there extremely well and his pass for one of the goals at Wimbledon was superb.”

As Wilder admitted, Basham and Coutts have been instrumental in helping United regain their form after making a chequered start to the new League One campaign. Wilder’s team enters the meeting with Peterborough searching for its fourth straight victory in the competition after beating Oxford and Gillingham en route to Kingsmeadow last weekend.

With Caolan Lavery, the former Sheffield Wednesday centre-forward, also scheduled to feature against the visitors from London Road, Wilder said: “We’ve got a few knocks but it’s just the physical contact of the game. We want to be aggressive and make contact in the right way. So if that brings knocks and bumps and bruises then so be it. We should be at full strength, have a full complement available, for the game.”

Chris Wilder expects the former Bolton Wanderers midfielder to be involved �2016 Sport Image all rights reserved

Lavery joined United before last month’s transfer deadline but was ordered to complete a mini pre-season programme before making his senior debut.

“He had an hour in the under-23’s on Tuesday so he’ll be involved at the weekend,” Wilder added. “He’s worked really hard with the conditioners and also with them on his own. He’s trained with the first team too. He won’t be 100 per cent up to speed but we wanted him to be as close to it as possible.”

As The Star revealed this morning, United have parted company with Chris Burke but asked fellow trialist Reece Brown to remain with the club until the end of next week.

Burke started alongside Lavery during the midweek Professional Development League fixture against City but Wilder explained: “We wanted a certain type. He just didn’t quite fit in to what we want. It’s not been a waste of time. He’s had a look at us and we did him. There’s no doubt he’ll get fixed up with a club. He’s a great professional. But he just didn’t fit in 100 per cent to what we want to do.”

Chris Burke has left Sheffield United after joining on trial

